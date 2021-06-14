Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.61

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 375434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at C$617,449.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,301.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

