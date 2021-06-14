Obyte (GBYTE) Market Cap Reaches $26.19 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Obyte has a market cap of $26.19 million and $653,954.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $34.74 or 0.00084798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000210 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Obyte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

