OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the May 13th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 408.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on OERLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

