Ocean Arete Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 1.5% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,964,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $16.24. 394,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,488,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

