Ocean Arete Ltd. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. RLX Technology makes up 2.4% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. 62,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676,791. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.