OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 13th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28. OCI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OCI currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

