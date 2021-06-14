Oddz Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $888,230.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $888,230.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001471 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00167949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00184733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01037054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.65 or 1.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

