Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Tops $6.64 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $392,373.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.85 or 0.00792958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00084465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.47 or 0.08012945 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars.

