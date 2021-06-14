Offshift Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $75,474.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

