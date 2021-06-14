OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Up 76.2% in May

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the May 13th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

