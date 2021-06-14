Oikos Price Tops $0.0096 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $17,172.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00165666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00186040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.01032147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.72 or 1.00287120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 174,648,076 coins and its circulating supply is 154,749,451 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

