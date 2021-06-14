OIN Finance Reaches Market Cap of $6.43 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $208,560.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00791761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.45 or 0.08046302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00084336 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,547,086 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

