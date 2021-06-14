OKB Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $410.92 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $14.50 or 0.00036173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $870.20 million and approximately $410.92 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.66 or 0.00784797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00083078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.33 or 0.07889803 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.