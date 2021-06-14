Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Olin stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

