Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $69.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Analysts expect that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.