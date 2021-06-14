ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Large Volume Increase

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 438,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,782,241 shares.The stock last traded at $38.30 and had previously closed at $37.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,400,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

