Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ondas in a report issued on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ondas’ FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Ondas alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82. Ondas has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.