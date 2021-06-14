One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.44

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $608.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

