OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $457,765.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 66.3% lower against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $457,765.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.00783144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.76 or 0.07872818 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.