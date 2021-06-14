OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,070 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.19% of OneSpan worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 194.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 0.59. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.