Ontology Price Hits $0.96 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $826.51 million and $106.92 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00060048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00037575 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00220006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.