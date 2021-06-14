Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.11 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $132,176.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00808915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.43 or 0.07954312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00083408 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

