Open Governance Token Tops One Day Volume of $617,751.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $617,751.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.00786973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00082958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.75 or 0.07885523 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

