Open Platform Market Cap Reaches $4.96 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $111,499.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00784620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00083115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.40 or 0.07892523 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

