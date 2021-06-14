Open Predict Token (OPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,179.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $853,713.92 and $1,179.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00058308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.75 or 0.00795984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.52 or 0.07865479 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

