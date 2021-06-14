Opium (OPIUM) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Opium has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $10.16 million and $79.26 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00006025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00166457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00185365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01028740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,542.29 or 1.00039467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.