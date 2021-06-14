Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aurora Mobile Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Mobile in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JG stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.42. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth about $2,399,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

