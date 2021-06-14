OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) versus Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Head-To-Head Review

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and OptiNose, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OptiNose 0 1 2 0 2.67

OptiNose has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 272.39%. Given OptiNose’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and OptiNose’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptiNose $49.12 million 3.97 -$99.79 million ($2.07) -1.77

Sycamore Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptiNose.

Profitability

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A OptiNose -179.55% -1,275.55% -56.98%

Volatility and Risk

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 70.05, meaning that its stock price is 6,905% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptiNose has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of OptiNose shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sycamore Entertainment Group beats OptiNose on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It is also developing OPN-019 that combines liquid EDS device with an antiseptic. The company has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail; and Inexia Limited to develop, manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

