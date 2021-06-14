OptionRoom Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $186,555.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

