OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $4.85 million and $192,656.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00160005 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00184725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.01036729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,082.77 or 0.99955155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

