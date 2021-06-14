Opus Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $377,283.85 and approximately $248.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.00788865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.32 or 0.07964080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00083325 BTC.

OPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

