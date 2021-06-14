OracleChain (OCT) Market Cap Tops $426,004.15

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $426,004.15 and approximately $35,822.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00164853 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00184843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.01056987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,520.91 or 0.99962593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002643 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

