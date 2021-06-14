ORAO Network (ORAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,696.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $61,696.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00164956 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00185385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.11 or 0.01031467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,088.22 or 0.99850882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002680 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

