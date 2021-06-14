Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Hits $343.36 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $343.36 million and $7.68 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

