Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $433.32 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

