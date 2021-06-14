Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $889,088.77 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $889,088.77 and $37.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,104.57 or 0.99523320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00336977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00426712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.60 or 0.00825380 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00063937 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

