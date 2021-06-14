Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $220.10 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Orchid has a market cap of $220.10 million and $12.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.45 or 0.00793979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07988505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083573 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 683,329,583 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

