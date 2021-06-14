OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in OrganiGram by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,068,688. The stock has a market cap of $936.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

