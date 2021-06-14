Origin Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $8.97 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $38,669.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00166406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.01029747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,481.65 or 1.00286479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

