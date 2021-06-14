OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122.43 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $122.43 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,718,587 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

