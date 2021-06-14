Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shot up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.96. 20,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 185,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.30.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

