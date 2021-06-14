Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.96. 20,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 185,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.50.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Orla Mining by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.