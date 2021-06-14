Ormeus Coin Market Cap Hits $503,978.96 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $503,978.96 and approximately $507,761.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00167949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00184733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01037054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.65 or 1.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com

