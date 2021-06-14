OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $77.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

KIDS opened at $63.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $740,901 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

