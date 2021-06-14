Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oshkosh makes up about 2.3% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 108,699 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $14,448,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.57. 6,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.58.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

