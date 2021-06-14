Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after buying an additional 108,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $14,448,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 1,490.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 72,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.21. 1,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,661. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

