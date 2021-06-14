OST Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.70 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. OST has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $444,037.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00059214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.00817439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00083341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.59 or 0.07886370 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars.

