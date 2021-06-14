Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.3 days.
OTCMKTS OVCHF remained flat at $$9.18 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
