Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.3 days.

OTCMKTS OVCHF remained flat at $$9.18 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

