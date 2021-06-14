Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 172.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,818 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 364,929 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 209,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVID. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

OVID opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.82. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

