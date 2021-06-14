OWNDATA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $601,104.68 and $5.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00150189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.41 or 0.00657543 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

